Youngkin budget changes focus of 1-day legislative session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are convening in Richmond for a one-day session to consider Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state budget.

Lawmakers sent the governor a compromise spending plan June 1, and he has returned it to them asking for several dozen amendments. Many of those proposals are likely to face opposition in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Friday’s session comes as the governor and General Assembly are creeping toward a June 30 deadline to pass the two-year spending plan. It would take effect July 1.

