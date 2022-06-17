Youngkin budget changes focus of 1-day legislative session
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are convening in Richmond for a one-day session to consider Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state budget.
Lawmakers sent the governor a compromise spending plan June 1, and he has returned it to them asking for several dozen amendments. Many of those proposals are likely to face opposition in the Democrat-controlled Senate.
Friday’s session comes as the governor and General Assembly are creeping toward a June 30 deadline to pass the two-year spending plan. It would take effect July 1.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.