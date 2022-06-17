Storms Exiting Tonight. Hot and Breezy Friday. Nice Father’s Day Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The threat for severe storms is slowly diminishing tonight. A developing cluster of storms across the Piedmont caused wind damage, hail reports and prompted a couple of tornado warnings, Thursday evening. Funnel cloud reports from near the Town of Louisa and Zion Crossroads. Lots of lightning and heavy rain with these storms as well. These storms in advance of an approaching cold front. Could still have a passing shower or storm.

Hot and breezy Friday, but the humidity starting to lower. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s, with a northwest to west wind. A stray storm is possible. The actual cold front will trigger more storms south of our region. A very nice Father’s Day weekend is ahead. Cooler and less humid conditions Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 70s to around 80 and morning lows Sunday in the low 50s. By the middle and end of next week, more heat and humidity return.

Tonight: Shower or storm, mainly before Midnight. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot, breezy. Isolated storm possible. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows 50s.

Sunday - Father’s Day: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs mid 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.