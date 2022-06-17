Showers and storms, then cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like another steamy day across the region. We’ll see partly sunny skies, with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Any storms that do develop can cause gusty wind, heavy rain, and hail. Once the front moves through humidity will begin drop, and temperatures will cool. Expect sunny skies and a pleasant weekend ahead. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, clearing & cooler, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

