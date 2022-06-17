One More Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One more day of a heat wave and severe weather risk! Severe thunderstorms have been moving over the Mid-Ohio Valley this morning and early afternoon. This complex of storms continues to quickly move east, southeast. Any thunderstorms will pose a damaging wind threat. Along with frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and spotty hail. The overall tornado risk is a lot lower than it was Thursday evening.

The areas most favored for a severe thunderstorm is across southwest and Southside Virginia.

Scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms will exit to the southeast this evening.

Much cooler, drier and nicer weather ahead for the weekend!

Friday afternoon: Hazy, hot and muggy. Scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing. Some may turn severe into this evening. Highs in the 90s. Hotter with the heat index.

Friday night: Evening showers and thunderstorms exit. Becoming drier overnight. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: A dry, refreshing, cooler air mass with a north to northwest breeze. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Even a few upper 40s possible dawn Sunday!

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Hotter for the first official day of summer. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Scattered shower/storm risk. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.