International Neighbors hosting celebrations for refugee and SIV families

International Neighbors bus
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area nonprofit is celebrating refugees and Special Immigrant Visa families. International Neighbors works to welcome people to the city after fleeing wars.

Celebrations for Refugee Day are kicking off around the world. International Neighbors will hold an event at IX Art Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20. Festivities will include free food, music, a fashion show, as well as appearance by the Free Book Bus.

“It’s all about celebrating the strength of refugee and SIV families,” Rachel Vogus said.

Click here to learn more about International Neighbors.

