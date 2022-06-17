Advertise With Us
date 2022-06-17
Hot and humid ,scattered storm

Outstanding weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies today, with hot and humid conditions. Keep an eye to the sky for a shower or storm later this afternoon and evening. Today’s activity is not expected to be as widespread as yesterdays. However, any storm that does develop can cause gusty wind and hail. Behind the front look for outstanding conditions this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, shower and storm, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Evening shower or storm, clearing, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

