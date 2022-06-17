Heat Wave Breaks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy, hot and muggy week, our weather finally turns cooler and drier for the weekend ahead!

Temperatures will be below average this weekend. It’ll be breezy on Saturday as northwest winds bring in much drier air. You can give your A/C a break.

High sunburn index this weekend. That will be the only weather hazard.

The break in the heat and humidity will not last long. Heat wave conditions return next week. Just in time for official summer. The summer solstice is Tuesday.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will form in the heat and humidity especially next Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday overnight: Drying and clearing. Northwest breeze. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Sunshiny, breezy and pleasant. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday night: Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Even a few upper 40s by dawn Sunday!

Sunday: Mostly sunny, dry and comfortable. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Hotter and more humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Hazy, hot and muggy. Mainly scattered afternoon and evening showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 90s. Perhaps and isolated storm risk at this time.

