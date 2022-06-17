Advertise With Us
date 2022-06-17
COVID-19 vaccines in discussion for children under 5

Pfizer's vaccine (FILE)(Source: Pfizer via CNN)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children under 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization.

The FDA authorized both Pfizer and Moderna’s shots Friday, June 17. Pfizer’s vaccine was authorized for children ages 6 months to 4 years. Moderna’s shot is for 6 months to 5 years.

The CDC’s advisory board will meet Saturday, June 18, to review the data and make a final decision about recommending the shots.

“There will be a heavier reliance on primary care practices to administer the vaccine, because they’re already comfortable and experienced in administering vaccines to this younger age group. In infants and small children, we sometimes administer in the thighs instead of in the deltoid muscle in the arm,” Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley with UVA Health said.

She says this means pharmacies may not be able to administer the shots.

If they are recommended, shipments to vaccine providers will go out as soon as Monday.

