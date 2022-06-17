Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. car wash raising money for EFN

A car wash is opening up in Albemarle County, while also giving back to the community.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A car wash is opening up in Albemarle County, while also giving back to the community.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash in the northern part of the county held its grand opening Friday, June 17.

The business is supporting the Emergency Food Network from Friday until Sunday, June 26.

If you donate to EFN while at Green Clean, you will get a free wash.

The Emergency Food Network is there if you need some help by providing three days of groceries, no questions asked.

“Partners like this are what our community is all about. Really, it takes a village, if you will, and the fact that they came in here and contacted us to be the beneficiary of their donation week is very special,” EFN Board Chair Miette Michie said.

