ACPD investigating shots fired along Commonwealth Dr.
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting along Commonwealth Drive.
ACPD says officers were called out to the 2100 block around 12:50 a.m. Friday, June 17. Several buildings were hit, but no one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
