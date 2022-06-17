ACPD investigating shots fired along Commonwealth Dr.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting along Commonwealth Drive.

ACPD says officers were called out to the 2100 block around 12:50 a.m. Friday, June 17. Several buildings were hit, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

