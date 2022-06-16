Wednesday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox went on the road to beat Waynesboro 10-7 on Wednesday night, while Staunton fell 4-3 at Harrisonburg.

Charlottesville scored three runs in the 9th inning to bust open a 7-7 game against the Generals.

Kyle Edwards went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored for the Tom Sox.

Victor Castillo drove in three runs for the Generals.

The Braves were held to just four hits in their loss on the road against the Turks.

