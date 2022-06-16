The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You may have noticed a big cement structure going up at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County.

Soon, it will be a residential space, but construction is currently at a halt. Developers say supply chain shortages from the Coronavirus pandemic are the root of the hold up, which has stretched for months. They’re hoping to begin work again this fall.

“Basically, when we got the project ready to go there was a disconnect in the construction timeline as it relates to when we could get materials,” Brett Buehrer, senior vice president at O’Connor Capital Partners, said Thursday, June 16.

He says construction should be finalized by 2024, bringing places to live at Stonefield up to 800 units.

