Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space

Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You may have noticed a big cement structure going up at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County.

Soon, it will be a residential space, but construction is currently at a halt. Developers say supply chain shortages from the Coronavirus pandemic are the root of the hold up, which has stretched for months. They’re hoping to begin work again this fall.

“Basically, when we got the project ready to go there was a disconnect in the construction timeline as it relates to when we could get materials,” Brett Buehrer, senior vice president at O’Connor Capital Partners, said Thursday, June 16.

He says construction should be finalized by 2024, bringing places to live at Stonefield up to 800 units.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Tweet by @ChiefB_CvillePD
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Lloyd Snook (FILE)
Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief

Latest News

Children at CAYA Summer Program
Come as You Are C’ville hosts free summer program
the drop mobile app. connect mothers in need of breastmilk
Breastmilk App that can Connect Mothers
The Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center in Charlottesville.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center receives 109K Grant
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs