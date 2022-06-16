Jefferson Swim League dives back in the pool for 2022 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Don’t worry about what the calendar says.

Summer is Officially here!

The Jefferson Swim League was in the pool for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

Our camera was out at Farmington Country Club, where FCC was hosting the Boar’s Head Sports Club in a non-scoring meet.

There are Seventeen teams in the JSL this season, with around 2,500 swimmers, ages 5-through-18.

The league competes every Wednesday night throughout the summer.

The Championship is scheduled to be held on July 29th and 30th at the UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The end-of-the-season extravaganza was divided into two groups last summer, due to the pandemic, and the entire season was canceled in 2020, so this year could be the first “normal” season for the JSL since 2019.

