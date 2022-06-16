Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Jefferson Swim League dives back in the pool for 2022 season

A Farmington Country Club swimmer competes in the Jefferson Swim League
A Farmington Country Club swimmer competes in the Jefferson Swim League(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Don’t worry about what the calendar says.

Summer is Officially here!

The Jefferson Swim League was in the pool for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

Our camera was out at Farmington Country Club, where FCC was hosting the Boar’s Head Sports Club in a non-scoring meet.

There are Seventeen teams in the JSL this season, with around 2,500 swimmers, ages 5-through-18.

The league competes every Wednesday night throughout the summer.

The Championship is scheduled to be held on July 29th and 30th at the UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The end-of-the-season extravaganza was divided into two groups last summer, due to the pandemic, and the entire season was canceled in 2020, so this year could be the first “normal” season for the JSL since 2019.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Tweet by @ChiefB_CvillePD
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Lloyd Snook (FILE)
Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief

Latest News

The Charlottesville Tom Sox
Wednesday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights
The Virginia Tech baseball team came up one win shy of its first-ever appearance in the College...
Hokies’ season ends with 11-2 loss against Oklahoma in Super Regionals
Claudio Romero celebrates his NCAA Championship in discus
UVA’s Claudio Romero wins NCAA Championship in Discus
Friday’s VHSL State Semifinal Scores & Highlights