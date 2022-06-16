Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Gov. Youngkin pushing for gas tax relief

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is inching closer to having a finalized budget, and many are hoping it will come will some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to climb.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has pushed for a gas tax holiday, but it was not passed in the current version of the budget. He has until Friday, June 17, to submit his amendments.

Gov. Youngkin announced Wednesday, June 15, 38 budget amendments, three in HB 29 (the caboose budget) and 35 in HB 30 (the biennial budget).

The governor says he needs help from the Democrats to get gas price relief through.

“We’re seeing leadership from national Democrats in order to suspend the national gas tax, and I think Virginia Democrats in our Senate should put politics down, partner with me, and let’s give Virginians a break for the next three months on the gas tax,” Youngkin said.

The General Assembly will come together on Friday, June 17, to go over the proposed amendments.

Virginia has until July 1 to finalize a budget.

