Eye to the sky

Outstanding Father’s Day weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another hot and humid day across the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with showers and storms. Some storms could produce gusty wind, heavy rain and small hail. Once the front moves through conditions will gradually improve. Friday will still be hot, but the current pattern will cool and become less humid for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

