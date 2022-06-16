Eye to the sky
Outstanding Father’s Day weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another hot and humid day across the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with showers and storms. Some storms could produce gusty wind, heavy rain and small hail. Once the front moves through conditions will gradually improve. Friday will still be hot, but the current pattern will cool and become less humid for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: around 90
Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70
