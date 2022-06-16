Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Dangerous heat and humidity with storms

Refreshing weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Real feel temperatures will be over 100 degrees today, so exercise caution and try to limit long periods of time outdoors. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Showers and storms will develop later this afternoon into tonight. Some storms could contain gusty wind, hail and heavy rain. Temperatures will gradually cool into the 70s and 80s this weekend with lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hot & humid, scattered showers & storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Tweet by @ChiefB_CvillePD
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Lloyd Snook (FILE)
Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM