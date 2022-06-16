Dangerous heat and humidity with storms
Refreshing weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Real feel temperatures will be over 100 degrees today, so exercise caution and try to limit long periods of time outdoors. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Showers and storms will develop later this afternoon into tonight. Some storms could contain gusty wind, hail and heavy rain. Temperatures will gradually cool into the 70s and 80s this weekend with lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Hot & humid, scattered showers & storms, High: around 90
Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70
