Dangerous heat and humidity with storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Real feel temperatures will be over 100 degrees today, so exercise caution and try to limit long periods of time outdoors. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Showers and storms will develop later this afternoon into tonight. Some storms could contain gusty wind, hail and heavy rain. Temperatures will gradually cool into the 70s and 80s this weekend with lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hot & humid, scattered showers & storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.