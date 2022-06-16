Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Come as You Are C’ville hosts free summer program

Children at CAYA Summer Program
Children at CAYA Summer Program(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are C’Ville is working to make childcare accessible for all. The nonprofit is offering a free summer program to help families.

“We have an eight-week summer program for children between the ages of 5 and 17. We’re out here at Forest Hills Park having a lot of fun,” founder Tristan Kabesa said. “It is free for people living in Charlottesville and Albemarle County areas, and mainly the kids that are here are from lower-income housing developments.”

Some who are attending are put to work, helping others have a fun time.

“Last year it was actually a suggestion from one of the kids,” Kabesa said. “A 15-year-old suggested that the older kids should help out and help supervise the younger children. So this year we went and trained them and we have a few teenagers out here helping out, which is amazing.”

Ollie Dorman is one of them: “I have been counseling this week,” the teen said. “We’ve had a really good time with the kids. We take them all around, we let them do what they want, and I love helping out.”

Click here to learn more about CAYA’s programming.

