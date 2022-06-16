Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Breastmilk App that can Connect Mothers

the drop mobile app. connect mothers in need of breastmilk
the drop mobile app. connect mothers in need of breastmilk(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville women created an app to help those looking for baby formula.

The app, Drop, connects mothers with excess breast milk to mothers who need it. Women who’re over-producing milk, or have spare time to pump, can distribute the excess to parents in need.

“There’s kind of this rest-as-best campaign and we talked about it’s like the most natural thing you’re ever going to do is the entire reason women have breasts, and what I saw was that it’s very hard for a lot of different reasons for mothers, but also for anyone who can’t lactate,” co-founder Kelly Cox said.

The app was scheduled to launch in August, which is World Breastfeeding Month, but have moved it up to early July due to the current shortages.

