Breastmilk App that can Connect Mothers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville women created an app to help those looking for baby formula.

The app, Drop, connects mothers with excess breast milk to mothers who need it. Women who’re over-producing milk, or have spare time to pump, can distribute the excess to parents in need.

“There’s kind of this rest-as-best campaign and we talked about it’s like the most natural thing you’re ever going to do is the entire reason women have breasts, and what I saw was that it’s very hard for a lot of different reasons for mothers, but also for anyone who can’t lactate,” co-founder Kelly Cox said.

The app was scheduled to launch in August, which is World Breastfeeding Month, but have moved it up to early July due to the current shortages.

