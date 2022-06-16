Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. discussing panhandling issues

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is working on solutions to what it calls a panhandling crisis.

Supervisors says panhandling is an issue of safety, and that constituents are reaching out to them to make a change.

A few ideas were brought up during supervisors’ meeting Wednesday, June 15. With seeing more and more panhandlers in medians, often times with a pet or child, members of the board are considering signage discouraging giving to panhandlers and implementing on-the-street outreach. Those resources will educate panhandlers on what financial and housing programs are available to them.

“Whether you’re homeless or you’re in deep poverty, the outreach gets you services you need, we hope, so that you can be addressed. At some point, that freedom or the ability to try to gain some money and to have the freedom to go and use that money is always going to exist. I don’t know how to deter individuals in wanting that freedom or how to deter folks from wanting to give that freedom,” Supervisor Ned Gallaway said.

Even though members of the board are not yet sure how to ensure this road safety for all.

Click here or here to find area nonprofits mentioned in the meeting, dedicated to helping people experiencing homelessness and/or in financial crisis.

