Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA scientists could find new treatments for swallowing disorders

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new study out of the University of Virginia School of Medicine and the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences that could lead to new treatments for swallowing disorders.

The team at UVA says it identified a unique genetic fingerprint of the nerve cells that function the movements of the esophagus. Researchers say they knew this region controlled the area, but they had never been able to identify the neurons there. They say now knowing this could lead to new therapies.

One of the team members, John Campbell, says this wasn’t the initial goal of their research. though he says they knew aren’t a lot of pharmacological targets or drug targets for treating esophageal motility disorders. What they found, could end up helping that.

“We’ve identified these neurons, so we can get access to the neural circuits that control swallowing and we can understand how they work and maybe how they don’t work in cases of disease and disorders,” Campbell said.

The team says there’s still some things to investigate, so it is hoping to see how the neurons get affected and find how to activate them in diseases.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Tweet by @ChiefB_CvillePD
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
CFD at the scene of the fire
Authorities investigating fire on Monte Vista Ave.

Latest News

Testing for COVID-19
UVA doctor explains why a negative COVID-19 home test may not be reliable
AHS student working on her research
AHS student finds breakthrough research with UVA
(STOCK)
Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme
Kiwanis Independence Day 5K
39th annual Kiwanis Independence Day 5K coming up