Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hot and humid

Late day showers and storms
nb29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat and humidity will continue to rise for the rest of day. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with late afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some storms that develop could cause gusty wind, hail, and heavy downpours. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold to our west. More widespread activity is expected Thursday. Behind the front conditions will cool for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, late showers & storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, mostly cloudy, w/ fog, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, risk of storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 90

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Tweet by @ChiefB_CvillePD
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
CFD at the scene of the fire
Authorities investigating fire on Monte Vista Ave.

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Hot and humid, late storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM