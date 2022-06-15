Hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat and humidity will continue to rise for the rest of day. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with late afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some storms that develop could cause gusty wind, hail, and heavy downpours. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold to our west. More widespread activity is expected Thursday. Behind the front conditions will cool for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, late showers & storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, mostly cloudy, w/ fog, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, risk of storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 90

