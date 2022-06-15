Hot and Humid Late Week. Some Storms Thursday with Severe Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still hot and humid for the late week, with some more storms, especially Thursday. . We remain on the edge of a big ridge of high pressure, that is making for even hotter conditions in the center of the country. The prevailing winds aloft out of the northwest will drive clusters of storms around this ridge and toward the Mid-Atlantic region. We could see a storm cluster impact the region Thursday mid to late morning and possibly late Thursday night. A severe risk is highlighted for the day, with the main threat, damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail. While very low, an isolated tornado.

Hot and breezy as a cold front moves across the region Friday. An isolated storm still possible.

Less humid and cooler temperatures to return for the upcoming Father’s Day weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, stray storm. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Scattered storms - late morning through midday. Some strong to severe. Storms still possible Thursday night. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, breezy. Isolated storm possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows 50s.

Sunday - Father’s Day: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.