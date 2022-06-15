Hot and humid, late storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dress for comfort today. Heat and humidity will rise throughout the day. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, with a late afternoon and evening shower and storm. Any storm that does develop can cause gusty wind, heavy down pours and small hail. A stronger cold front will bring a better chance for widespread showers and storms Thursday. Meanwhile, expect refreshing conditions for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, late storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening storms, mostly cloudy, fog, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, risk of storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around70

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.