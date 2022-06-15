Hot and humid, late storms
Weekend relief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dress for comfort today. Heat and humidity will rise throughout the day. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, with a late afternoon and evening shower and storm. Any storm that does develop can cause gusty wind, heavy down pours and small hail. A stronger cold front will bring a better chance for widespread showers and storms Thursday. Meanwhile, expect refreshing conditions for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, late storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening storms, mostly cloudy, fog, Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, risk of storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around70
