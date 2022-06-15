Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. Public Schools hosts curricular workshop

(FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools’ annual curricular workshop gathers teachers and school leaders from around the district to collaborate on course content.

Carol Tomlinson, a UVA School of Education professor, is leading the seminar. Teachers are able to bring new ideas about testing and leadership back to their classrooms and implement it with students next school year.

Josh Flaherty, the lead teacher at Community Lab School, is one workshop attendee.

“This talk about differentiated instruction fits with our push for culturally-responsive teaching. They’re both founded on the idea that you should be thinking about who your students are, what they bring to the table, and using that to teach them,” Flaherty said.

Click here for the full curriculum workshop agenda.

