39th annual Kiwanis Independence Day 5K coming up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark your calendar because the Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville’s Independence Day 5K is approaching.

For the fourth straight year, the race will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge on Saturday, July 2.

Organizers are expecting to attract 200 runners and walkers of all ages to participate.

“It’s very laid-back, but at the same time it’s a very competitive race. We have had some of the fastest runners,” Kiwanis Club Co-Chair Cheryl Kirby said. “Everyone can have a lot of fun and walk if they want to.”

The start/finish line will be near Hollymead Elementary School and Lakeside Middle School.

Kirby says the ultimate goal is to support the youth throughout Charlottesville.

“We are looking forward to everyone coming out and supporting a great cause,” Kirby said. “We don’t have a dollar goal. I think that’s special in itself. We are hoping more sponsors step forward.”

Some of the sponsors this year include Better Living, Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville, and the Charlottesville Track Club.

If you would like to sign up for the race or sponsor the event, click here.

