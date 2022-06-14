Sports Reporter/MMJ

About Gray Television: Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WVIR: WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news dayparts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description: NBC29 is looking for a terrific story-teller to be our Primary Sports MMJ. You’ll focus on people of all ages and skill levels who do athletic things: Great packages about all kinds of athletes that will catch the attention and imagination of all of our viewers, not just sports fans. You’ll also get to host special coverage every Friday night at 11:00pm during High School Football season. There’s the University of Virginia too – especially football, basketball, baseball and women and men’s lacrosse.

Qualifications/Requirements: Strong shooting and editing skills are a must for this position. Teamwork skills and a willingness to work hard are also required.

Strong writing and organizational skills.

Enjoy a fast paced environment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

