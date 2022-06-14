CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep an eye to the sky today for showers and storms. We are tracking this activity that is moving southeast form the Ohio Valley. While the first half of the day will be unsettled, later this afternoon into tonight should be calmer. Any storm that does develop will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty wind. Wednesday and Thursday will feature scattered showers and storms along with hot and humid conditions as well. We expect to see an improving pattern this weekend with cooler temperatures and sunshine. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.