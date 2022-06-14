Showers and storms
Gusty wind and heavy downpours
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep an eye to the sky today for showers and storms. We are tracking this activity that is moving southeast form the Ohio Valley. While the first half of the day will be unsettled, later this afternoon into tonight should be calmer. Any storm that does develop will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty wind. Wednesday and Thursday will feature scattered showers and storms along with hot and humid conditions as well. We expect to see an improving pattern this weekend with cooler temperatures and sunshine. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: around 70
Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.