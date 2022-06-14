Selecting the right gas, regardless of price

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some car companies say some of their models must have premium gas, but with the price of regular unleaded so high, it could cost more than $100 to fill up.

However, switching to the cheaper option may not be a good option. If not used correctly, it can cause damage.

“So putting regular lower octane fuel in an engine that calls for higher octane fuel can cause minor drivability issues and it can also cause, possibly, engine damage over long periods of time,” Peacock Auto Service Shop Manager Joe Peacock said.

Some other fuels could be even worse.

“Gas can only go in vehicles that can accept that, and that is a very specific type of gasoline,” Peacock said.

To fix that means a trip to the mechanic, and more money.

“It will end up turning on the check engine light, causing drivability concerns. It also will be very difficult to figure out what has been done at the shop and you’ll probably be in for quite a diagnostic fee to figure out that you put the wrong fuel,” Peacock said. “It’s important to just look in the owner’s manual, or a lot of times if you open the gas door to your car it’ll have printed in there.”

Putting the most compatible gas into your vehicle, regardless of the price, can help keep your car out of the shop.

