More Heat, Humidity & Storm Chances - Rest of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More heat, humidity and storm chances ahead for the mid and late week. Wednesday will heat back up with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated storms in the afternoon possible, along with an isolated severe threat. Thursday, we could see more coverage of storms, pending the development of a possible large cluster of storms. We remain on the edge of a big ridge of high pressure, that is making for even hotter conditions in the center of the country. The prevailing winds aloft out of the northwest will drive clusters of storms around this ridge and toward the Mid-Atlantic region. On Friday, still hot and humid with a few more storms, ahead of the next cold front. Through the end of the week, the risk for strong to severe storms will remain.

Less humid and cooler temperatures to return for the upcoming Father’s Day weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, muggy. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms by PM. Isolated severe threat. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Some strong to severe. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs low 80s. Lows 50s.

Sunday - Father’s Day: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low to mid 90s.

