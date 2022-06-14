Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mayor Lloyd Snook is addressing social media posts by former-Police Chief RaShall Brackney.

Brackney recently claimed on Twitter that her then-assistant police chief knew a Charlottesville employee, “attended the rally & entered the Capitol,” on January 6, 2021, but said it wasn’t a criminal matter.

Monday, June 13, Charlottesville offered “no comment” when asked about the allegations by NBC29.

Mayor Snook said Tuesday, June 14, that the city was made aware of this person’s action about two weeks after it happened last year, and reported it to the FBI.

“After the referral to the FBI, this employee - who self-identifies as a freelance photographer - and it said the reason I [the employee] was there was because I was doing a freelance photography thing,” Snook said. “She, this person, was interviewed by the FBI. The FBI has never notified the city of any arrest or criminal charges or any potential threat to the city organization or to the general public,”

The mayor says the employee still works for Charlottesville, is not a police officer, and has not been publicly identified.

