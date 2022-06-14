Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief

Lloyd Snook (FILE)
Lloyd Snook (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mayor Lloyd Snook is addressing social media posts by former-Police Chief RaShall Brackney.

Brackney recently claimed on Twitter that her then-assistant police chief knew a Charlottesville employee, “attended the rally & entered the Capitol,” on January 6, 2021, but said it wasn’t a criminal matter.

Monday, June 13, Charlottesville offered “no comment” when asked about the allegations by NBC29.

Mayor Snook said Tuesday, June 14, that the city was made aware of this person’s action about two weeks after it happened last year, and reported it to the FBI.

“After the referral to the FBI, this employee - who self-identifies as a freelance photographer - and it said the reason I [the employee] was there was because I was doing a freelance photography thing,” Snook said. “She, this person, was interviewed by the FBI. The FBI has never notified the city of any arrest or criminal charges or any potential threat to the city organization or to the general public,”

The mayor says the employee still works for Charlottesville, is not a police officer, and has not been publicly identified.

RELATED: Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
Tweet by @ChiefB_CvillePD
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021
CFD at the scene of the fire
Authorities investigating fire on Monte Vista Ave.
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
UVA Children’s Hospital being recognized throughout Virginia
UVA Law
UVA professor receives grant to study socioeconomic effects of incarceration
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County.
Firearm sales starting to see an uptick in Albemarle County