Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with showers and storms for most of the afternoon. Any storms that do develop will potentially cause gusty wind and heavy downpours. A stationary boundary to our north will keep conditions unsettled over the next couple of days. Don’t expect much relief from the hot and humid temperatures, until this weekend. A northerly wind will lower humidity and deliver a more seasonal air mass. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, risk of storms, High: low 0s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

