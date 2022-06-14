Gov. Youngkin attends Route 231 ribbon cutting ceremony

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nine businesses launched Route 231 at Keswick Vineyards Tuesday, June 14. The group of wineries, breweries, and a meadery are working to promote agricultural tourism.

Governor Glenn Youngkin stopped by Albemarle County Tuesday, June 14 for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Route 231 trail is all about bringing together all that is to be offered here so that folks that come to visit can do more than one thing and they can not just stay but they can stay for awhile,” Gov. Youngkin said.

“Each has our own strengths and our own resources, but combining those and leveraging those to reach more customers, to reach more tourists, to have a much further reach in terms of marketing is the goal and we are already seeing some results of that,” Route 231 President Andre Xavier said.

Those results include the event on June 14 where many spoke, including Virginia tourism officials.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.