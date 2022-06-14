Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Firearm sales starting to see an uptick in Albemarle County

A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The House has passed a wide-ranging gun control bill in response to the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. Now, it’s waiting on the Senate to put a bill on the floor.

Tobey’s Pawn Shop in Albemarle County says it has seen this happen before: legislation talks start and more people come in wanting to buy a gun.

“I remember Sandy Hook 2012, when gun legislation was actually kind of being pushed through and it had a lot of momentum. Then one day everyone decided, ‘oh, let’s get the ARs.’ And so ARs flew off the shelf one day,” Owner Tobey Bouch said.

Bouch says the momentum is just getting started.

“People are a little slow to react sometimes,” Bouch said. “When that process starts to take place, then people react. That’s usually how people deal with guns.”

The pawn shop says it is seeing price increases from suppliers, but it tends to be random on what type of gun.

It’s the handguns that are hard to keep in stock.

“The truth is there’s many more handguns than there are ARs and people use handguns for defense,” Bouch said. “So when people are feeling a little insecure about firearms rights and things like that, they usually run to handgun. So that’s been the thing that’s been most difficult to get.”

Despite an increased interest in purchasing guns, Albemarle Circuit Court Clerk Jon Zug says there has not been an uptick in concealed handgun permit applications.

