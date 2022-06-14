About Gray Television: Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WVIR: WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news dayparts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description: WVIR / NBC29, the Gray owned NBC affiliate in Charlottesville is seeking a Digital Sales Specialist to join our team. This position works strategically with the sales team to monitor digital campaign performance while assisting with the development of integrated marketing campaigns. The Digital Sales Specialist must have knowledge of digital marketing including social media, audience targeting and mobile and video marketing strategies.

The successful candidate will be responsible for (but not limited to) the following:

Request, update and monitor digital creative scheduling on all campaigns.

Execute campaigns and creative development for all digital advertising.

Assist in startup process for digital campaigns by providing research and playing an active role in on-boarding campaigns.

Monitor digital campaigns pacing and effectiveness to ensure campaign delivery.

Retain/grow digital revenue by proactively finding opportunities to optimize campaign performance.

Manage and communicate inventory sell through percentages and avails to staff.

Work as a liaison with 3rd party vendors.

Works closely and communicates with the Account Executives.

Other duties as assigned by GSM.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Must have high organizational skills and willing to take initiative.

Must be able to prioritize, multi-task and perform in a high-paced environment.

Proficient in Microsoft Products

Experience in digital media and sales experience (preferred)

Interested applicants can, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now” , upload your cover letter, resume, and references

