Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The Blue Ridge Food Bank experiencing an increase due to inflations

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rising costs are resulting in an uptick in people turning to food banks for assistance.

Some car companies say some of their models must have premium gas, but with the price of regular unleaded so high, it could cost more than $100 to fill up. The Blue Ridge Food Bank says there has been a dramatic rise in people using its services.

“Over the last six months, we’ve seen a 50% increase in the number of households that reported that someone in the home is working. So this is a real indicator of the effects of inflation, especially if gas prices and in food on the demand for food assistance across the region,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said.

BRAFB has also seen an increase in first-time food bank users due to the current situation.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
CFD at the scene of the fire
Authorities investigating fire on Monte Vista Ave.
Emily Anderson
ACPS teacher wins award for her innovative teaching methods
Tweet by @ChiefB_CvillePD
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021

Latest News

State-of-the-art scanner
UVA Health 1st in region to use state-of-the-art scanner to detect cancer
flex fuel gas
Selecting the right gas, regardless of price
Del. Rob Bell speaking on Envigo dogs bill
Del. Rob Bell shares why Envigo may comply with Animal Welfare Act sooner
Minority Enterprise Grant opportunity
Grant opportunity available for minority-owned businesses