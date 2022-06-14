The Blue Ridge Food Bank experiencing an increase due to inflations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rising costs are resulting in an uptick in people turning to food banks for assistance.

Some car companies say some of their models must have premium gas, but with the price of regular unleaded so high, it could cost more than $100 to fill up. The Blue Ridge Food Bank says there has been a dramatic rise in people using its services.

“Over the last six months, we’ve seen a 50% increase in the number of households that reported that someone in the home is working. So this is a real indicator of the effects of inflation, especially if gas prices and in food on the demand for food assistance across the region,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said.

BRAFB has also seen an increase in first-time food bank users due to the current situation.

