Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The Town of Orange celebrates 150 years

The Town of Orange is celebrating its 150th birthday this weekend, but the fun will last much longer
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Orange is celebrating its 150th birthday this weekend, but the fun will last much longer. A time capsule was shown at the town’s birthday party that will be opened many years from now.

A festival was held Sunday to honor the past 150 years, filled with a 5k run, food trucks, music and more.

“People have a lot of respect and a lot of pride in the town that we have, that’s 150 years old. They want to come, they want to visit, they want to hear the things that they remember when they were a child, and listen to the things that are going to happen into the future. It’s just a great day for everyone,” Mayor, Martha Roby said.

There’s still time to add things to the time capsule if you have not added anything yet.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars
CFD at the scene of the fire
Authorities investigating fire on Monte Vista Ave.

Latest News

CFD called to a Sunday night Fire at Silk Thai Restaurant
CFD: Investigating structure fire at Silk Thai Restaurant
Pamphlets of things to do in Charlottesville at the South Street Inn
Tourism levels rising again in Charlottesville, yet can’t reach full potential
DMV
DMV reminding Virginians to get a REAL ID before May 3, 2023
Virginia DMV
DMV reminding Virginians to get a REAL ID before May 3, 2023