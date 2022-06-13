The Town of Orange celebrates 150 years

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Orange is celebrating its 150th birthday this weekend, but the fun will last much longer. A time capsule was shown at the town’s birthday party that will be opened many years from now.

A festival was held Sunday to honor the past 150 years, filled with a 5k run, food trucks, music and more.

“People have a lot of respect and a lot of pride in the town that we have, that’s 150 years old. They want to come, they want to visit, they want to hear the things that they remember when they were a child, and listen to the things that are going to happen into the future. It’s just a great day for everyone,” Mayor, Martha Roby said.

There’s still time to add things to the time capsule if you have not added anything yet.

