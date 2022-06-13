Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Snake season arrives in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(WBRC)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The weather is heating up, which means it’s snake season here in Virginia.

Timber rattlers and copperheads are the two poisonous snakes to be on the lookout for in the commonwealth.

UVA Health Blue Ridge Poison Center Director Doctor Chris Holstege says there are important things to remember if you are bitten by a snake - and it is not what you see in the movies.

“I can’t stress enough we don’t want people to cut to suck the venom out. You don’t want people to put tourniquets on. The only thing potentially you could do is for comfort is splint and then seek medical attention,” Dr. Holstege said.

UVA treated 22 people directly in the last year for snake bites.

Dr. Holstege says the season usually lasts until October, when the weather cools down.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars

Latest News

Beyond Fitness With Sabrina will host a Women's Empowerment Day at The Center at Belvedere
Beyond Fitness with Sabrina hosts annual Women’s Empowerment Day
Buford Middle School (FILE)
Buford Middle School saying goodbye to Susan Muse
CFD called to a Sunday night Fire at Silk Thai Restaurant
CFD: Investigating structure fire at Silk Thai Restaurant
The Town of Orange celebrates 150 years
The Town of Orange celebrates 150 years