Severe Weather Risks and Heat Wave

Active Weather at Times
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heat wave conditions build going through the new week ahead. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s over central Virginia. The heat index or feels like temperature will be nearing 100 degrees with the humidity and higher dewpoints.

The region will be on the edge of a high pressure ridge or the edge of the heat wave and this will cause clusters of showers and thunderstorms to ride along it. Active weather at times through Thursday! Some storms will cause damaging wind gusts.

Turning drier and more seasonable for the weekend.

Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Only a stray storm risk. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday night: Mild and muggy. An isolated shower/storm. Lows in the muggy upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid with a shower/storm risk. Some storms may be severe. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Severe weather is also possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Still hot. Possibly a shower/storm around with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Cooler and drier. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s.

