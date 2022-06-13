More Heat, Humidity and Daily Storm Chances. Severe Storm Risk Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid with daily chances for storms will continue this week. Many will see highs in the low 90s, and when combined with the high humidity, will make real feel temperatures close to our exceed 100. Take all those steps to stay cool. Also watching storms this week and at times, we will have the risk for strong to severe storms.

We remain on the edge of a big ridge of high pressure, that is making for even hotter conditions in the center of the country. The prevailing winds aloft out of the northwest will drive clusters of storms around this ridge and toward the Mid-Atlantic region. Currently expecting a cluster of storms for Tuesday morning. The main threat is primarily damaging wind gusts. While much lower, some hail and even lower, an isolated tornado. Remain Weather Aware! Morning storms Tuesday, should give way to clearing and temperatures heating back up near or just over 90.

More storms for the mid and lat week, ahead of a cold front. By this Father’s Day weekend, turning cooler and much less humid.

Tonight: Evening isolated storm. Partly cloudy, warm, muggy. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday - Flag Day: Showers and storms, mainly during the AM. Risk for severe storms, with gusty winds. Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few scattered storms. Some strong to severe. Highs low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Some strong to severe. Highs low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs low 80s. Lows 50s.

Sunday - Father’s Day: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s.

