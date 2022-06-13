Heat Wave with More Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heat wave conditions build going through new week ahead. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s over central Virginia. The heat index or feels like temperature will be nearing 100 degrees with the humidity and higher dewpoints.

The region will be on the edge of a high pressure ridge or the edge of the heat wave and this will cause clusters of showers and thunderstorms to ride along it. Active weather at times mid and late week.

Turning drier and more seasonable for the weekend.

Sunday night: Showers and storms exit. Patchy fog. Mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Only a stray storm risk. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the muggy 70s. Shower/Storm risk Monday night.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid with a shower/storm risk. Highs mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday: A mainly afternoon and evening shower/storm chance. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Still hot with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. Highs lower 90s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

