Grant opportunity available for minority-owned businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifty-thousand dollars in grants are now available to minority-owned businesses in the greater-Charlottesville area.

The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and Minority Business Alliance are teaming up for the third year in a row to offer 10 grants. Small, minority-owned businesses are encouraged to apply here before July 1.

“A lot of the data shows that minorities struggle to get loans compared to other folks that are taking out loans for their businesses, and so we really want to provide sort of that extra support and step up for folks when typically that’s not always something that they’ve had a lot of success with, or they have the same level of access to,” United Way of Greater Charlottesville President & CEO Ravi Respeto said.

Some of the criteria include being in operation for more than a year and having less than 50 staff members.

