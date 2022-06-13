Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Grant opportunity available for minority-owned businesses

Minority Enterprise Grant opportunity
Minority Enterprise Grant opportunity(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifty-thousand dollars in grants are now available to minority-owned businesses in the greater-Charlottesville area.

The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and Minority Business Alliance are teaming up for the third year in a row to offer 10 grants. Small, minority-owned businesses are encouraged to apply here before July 1.

“A lot of the data shows that minorities struggle to get loans compared to other folks that are taking out loans for their businesses, and so we really want to provide sort of that extra support and step up for folks when typically that’s not always something that they’ve had a lot of success with, or they have the same level of access to,” United Way of Greater Charlottesville President & CEO Ravi Respeto said.

Some of the criteria include being in operation for more than a year and having less than 50 staff members.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars

Latest News

Del. Rob Bell speaking on Envigo dogs bill
Del. Rob Bell shares why Envigo may comply with Animal Welfare Act sooner
Tweet by @ChiefB_CvillePD
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021
Scene from crash in Albemarle County
ACPD warning drivers to stay alert after 7 fatal crashes
Gas prices nearing five dollars in Virginia
Gas price average in Virginia inching closer to $5