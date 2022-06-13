Gas price average in Virginia inching closer to $5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are setting records across the country, and they don’t appear to be letting up.

The national average as of Monday, June 13, is $5.01.

Average gas prices in Virginia have risen more than $0.23 per gallon in the last week, and $0.60 in the last month.

“At what point do you start to dial back on some of your driving?” Morgan Dean with AAA said.

That is the question AAA is asking now that gas is nearing $5 in Virginia.

“Even though the state average has not officially hit $5, we do have numerous localities, Northern Virginia and kind of down along the I-95 corridor, and then out on the coast, as well, that are right at that $5 mark or above the $5 mark,” Dean said.

Now, with the start of summer travel season, drivers have to weigh the cost at the pump against the reward of COVID-19 travel restrictions being lifted.

“People are looking at ways that they can save on fuel day in and day out, getting to work, running errands, things like that. But when it comes to traveling, they want to get in that trip and they’re going to do whatever they can to make that trip happen,” Dean said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.