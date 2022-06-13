Advertise With Us
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney says she is asking the FBI to investigate a city employee for what they may have done on January 6, 2021.

In a social media post on June 9, Brackney claims her then-assistant police chief knew a Charlottesville employee, “attended the rally & entered the Capitol,” but said it wasn’t a criminal matter.

“Downplayed in Charlottesville. My Asst Chief investigated a city employee who attended the rally & entered the Capitol. He determined participating in an insurrection was a not a “crime” but a “personnel” matter. I determined otherwise & notified the FBI,” she posted on Twitter.

Brackney does not name the city employee.

“He showed the Asst Chief photos and stated he was “invited in.” The AC believed him & did nothing. I said it was a crime, immediately notified FBI-Richmond, and turned over the investigative file. Prior to my leaving, he was still an employee & not charged,” she posted June 10 on Twitter.

NBC29 has reached out to Brackney for details, but she has not responded. We’ve also asked the city for its reaction to Brackney’s posts, giving officials several days to answer. As of Monday, June 13, we received a “no comment.”

