Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Del. Rob Bell shares why Envigo may comply with Animal Welfare Act sooner

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The federal court is taking action against a Cumberland County dog breeding facility accused of mistreating beagles used for research. If successful, this could bring changes to Envigo sooner than many thought.

“They filed a TRO - temporary restraining order - back in May that prohibited, as I understand it, breeding or selling of the animals,” 58th District Delegate Rob Bell said Monday, June 13.

Del. Bell was already pushing for changes with House Bill 1350, which already passed in the General Assembly unanimously.

“They would have to comply with the same rules under the Animal Welfare Act as the breeders for pet stores,” Bell said.

That bill was signed into law back in April, but it isn’t set to take effect for a few years.

“That’s still a long way off, and if the federal officials are able to take care of things before then, more power to them. That’s great,” Del. Bell said.

A federal court in Charlottesville held a hearing Monday to discuss an injunction that would require Envigo to cooperate with the Animal Welfare Act now.

“It would include things like making sure potable water is available, ensuring that each dog or puppy has a minimum amount of floor space, these are all pursuant to other statutes or regulations,” Bell said.

Del. Bell says this injunction is taking a different path than what he and the state have been doing.

“The federal laws, of course, are nationwide, and so they’re saying there may also be state actions that are coming, but we are not obliged to wait for those to come up. We see violations right now,” Bell said.

Dogs from Envigo are available for adoption. Bell says you can call 540-721-6028.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars

Latest News

Minority Enterprise Grant opportunity
Grant opportunity available for minority-owned businesses
Tweet by @ChiefB_CvillePD
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021
Scene from crash in Albemarle County
ACPD warning drivers to stay alert after 7 fatal crashes
Gas prices nearing five dollars in Virginia
Gas price average in Virginia inching closer to $5