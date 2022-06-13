Advertise With Us
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win

By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ARDEN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina decided to mix things up when he bought his most recent lottery ticket.

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.

“I always say I’m going to win a million dollars,” Bryant told the NC Education Lottery. “I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon.”

Bryant waited a few hours, then scratched the ticket with his wife. They saw the big win and started celebrating.

“I ran around the house screaming like a little girl,” Bryant laughed. “I thought I was hallucinating.”

Bryant, a chef, plans to pay off his wife’s car, move and prepare for his son’s athletic expenses for next school year.

