CFD: Investigating structure fire at Silk Thai Restaurant

CFD called to a Sunday night Fire at Silk Thai Restaurant
CFD called to a Sunday night Fire at Silk Thai Restaurant(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that broke out just after 9:20 p.m. Sunday, June 12.

The building is both commercial and residential. CFD says the fire started on the basement level, which is commercial. It is the building where Silk Thai Restaurant is located.

CFD says the fire started to peak through to the first level. The battalion chief says they had all crews in the city on the scene to contain it. He says so far, no one is going to the hospital.

The cause and the damages are still under investigation.

