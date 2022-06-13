Buford Middle School saying goodbye to Susan Muse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Susan Muse spent the past 20 years teaching Language Arts at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville. One unit her students say they’re holding onto is figurative language.

Nakeira Washington, putting those learned speech skills to the test, says the best way to describe her teacher is someone who goes above and beyond.

“I was getting behind on my work. I asked her and she wrote down the assignments that were important that she needed me to do and I tried to get those assignments done. If I got a certain grade on something she would tell me why. It really helps with future assignments,” Nakeira said.

Neva Boyd, another student, says the students are lucky to have personal connections with her before her retirement.

Muse taught more than 2,500 students over the last two decades. In that time she also tried on many hats, working in the nurse’s office, teaching special education classes, and championing the school’s talent show.

“She pushes you to be the best version of yourself. In middle school you’re kind of struggling to be who you actually are,” student Khaliyah Massie said.

“I just want to say thank you Ms. Muse. You’re a really good teacher, and I really enjoyed being in your class,” student Ramsey Edwards said. “You’ve given honest opinions on our work, and I really appreciate that.”

Muse says that emotional support is a two-way street, and calls the students her second family.

“I look backwards with so much emotion and love for this place,” the teacher said.

