Beyond Fitness with Sabrina hosts annual Women’s Empowerment Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beyond Fitness with Sabrina is hosting it’s second annual Women’s Empowerment Day. It’s an opportunity for people to join in a day of group-led exercise, enter raffles, visit Charlottesville based vendors, and celebrate women.

The festivities will kick off at the Center at Belvedere, July 9.

The event is free but donations are welcomed. Fifty-percent of the proceeds benefit the TQ Evans’ Young Women Entrepreneur Scholarship, currently accepting applications.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.