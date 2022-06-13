Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACPD warning drivers to stay alert after 7 fatal crashes

Scene from crash in Albemarle County
Scene from crash in Albemarle County(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is putting out a warning to all drivers as the county is seeing an uptick in fatal crashes.

“People that are driving erratic, that are speeding and driving impaired, that are driving distracted, not wearing their seat belts that’s problematic in itself,” ACPD Captain Randy Jamerson said.

ACPD says it investigated seven fatal crashes this year, which have left eight people dead.

“We had two in January, we didn’t have any for February, March, and April. So when you have several in the month of May, it seems like we’ve had an increase, unfortunately, it’s right on par from where we typically would be in an average year,” Jamerson said.

Jamerson believes it could be seasonal: “Maybe more people are out and about at night that normally wouldn’t be in the winter months, you know, stuff like that,” he said.

ACPD is diving into data to study where a lot of these crashes happen, and how future ones can be avoided.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars

Latest News

Gas prices nearing five dollars in Virginia
Gas price average in Virginia inching closer to $5
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Beyond Fitness With Sabrina will host a Women's Empowerment Day at The Center at Belvedere
Beyond Fitness with Sabrina hosts annual Women’s Empowerment Day