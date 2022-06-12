Virginia FFA introducing new “Growing America’s Farmers” program with Harris Teeter and Virginia Produce

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Future Farmers of America are partnering with Harris Teeter for a good cause. It’s part of the new “Growing America’s Farmers” program.

Saturday morning students across the commonwealth were selling corn and onions to support agriculture education. Some made their way to Charlottesville’s Barrack’s Road location.

Students say education like this is important, even for people who are not going to pursue agriculture.

“The proceeds will go towards scholarships to help students continue their education, which is extremely important as growing food for our country is a huge need,” Virginia FFA State Reporter Lauren Rhodes said.

Students say this is a new partnership and they hope to continue it so it grows to be their largest fundraiser

